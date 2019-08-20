OYO denies room to Kashmiri doctor in Delhi, says received WhatsApp messages from government that ‘people from J&K should not be allowed’

Touted as a major victory for Modi-led government after it abrogated Article 370, during which it was stated that Kashmiris will now be part of India and will get equal amount respect across the country. But, on Saturday, a 24-year-old Kashmiri doctor was allegedly denied a room by an online hotel aggregator in Delhi's Jasola Vihar.

According to The Hindu, the doctor was denied room after the manager checked his Aadhaar details. OYO Rooms said they have taken disciplinary action against the hotel manager. Malik Aabid, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, told the leading daily that his friend from Kashmir, a doctor, was denied a room at the hotel. He said his friend had come from the Valley to the city on Saturday for work.

Aabid told the Hindu, “He was supposed to stay with me at my rented accommodation in Jamia Nagar but decided to book a hotel because my flat was shared by a couple of other persons.” Explaining the incident, Aabid said, his friend on Saturday, around 9 pm booked the OYO flagship in his friend’s name and got a confirmation. After which, Aabid and his friend went to the hotel and informed the manager about the booking. The manager confirmed the booking and asked Aabid's friend for an identity card.

Then Aabid's friend produced his Aadhaar card which had his Jammu and Kashmir address. Aabid told the Hindu, “The manager’s expressions changed and he made a call to someone. Over the phone, he was seen asking permission to allow a Kashmiri man. The person on the other side denied permission. The manager then said they have received a few WhatsApp messages which were apparently from the government stating that people from Jammu and Kashmir should not be allowed in their hotels. I also spoke to the person whom the manager had called and he too said the same.”

Later, after some time, the two friends left the property and went to another friend’s house where the doctor is now staying. In the meanwhile, Oyo Rooms has said that they have taken disciplinary action against the hotel manager. OYO spokesperson told the leading daily, "We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will take immediate strict action, which can also lead to the termination of the contract with asset owners.”