Owners of EVs can now charge their vehicles at their residence/offices using their existing electricity connections

In a bid to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) by ensuring safe, reliable, accessible and affordable Charging Infrastructure and ecosystem, the union ministry of power has issued revised consolidated guidelines and standards for charging infrastructure for EVs. The ministry hopes that it would also promote energy security and reduction of emission intensity of the country by promoting the entire EV ecosystem.

‘’Owners of EVs can now charge them at their residence/offices using their existing electricity connections. A revenue-sharing model has been put in place for land use for making a charging station financially viable,’’ said the ministry. Further, timelines have been prescribed for providing connectivity for the Public Charging Station (PCS) and for the rollout of EV Public Charging Infrastructure. The state governments will fix the ceiling of service charges.

Any individual/entity is free to set up public charging stations without the requirement of a license provided that, such stations meet the technical, safety as well as performance standards and protocols laid down under the guidelines as well as norms/ standards/ specifications laid down by Ministry of Power, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Central Electricity Authority (CEA) from time to time. The guidelines have been made further technology-agnostic by providing for not only the prevailing international charging standards available in the market but also the new Indian charging standards.

According to a revenue-sharing model, land available with the Government/Public entities shall be provided for installation of PCS to a Government/Public entity on a revenue-sharing basis Re 1 / kWh (used for charging) to be paid to the Land-Owning Agency from such PCS business payable on a quarterly basis.

PCS shall be provided connection within seven days in metro cities, fifteen days in other municipal areas and thirty days in rural areas. Within these timelines, the distribution licensees shall provide new connections or modify an existing connection. The tariff for supply of electricity to Public EV Charging Stations shall be a single part tariff and shall not exceed the “Average Cost of Supply” till 31st March 2025. The same tariff shall be applicable for Battery Charging Station (BCS). The tariff applicable for domestic consumption shall be applicable for domestic charging.

Any PCS/ Chain of Charging Stations may obtain electricity from any generation company through open access. ‘’Open Access shall be provided for this purpose within 15 days of receipt of the application complete in all respects. They will be required to pay the applicable surcharge – equal to the current level of cross-subsidy (not more than 20 percent, as per the Tariff Policy Guidelines), transmission charges and wheeling charges. No other surcharge or charges shall be levied except mentioned in this provision,’’ said the ministry.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 07:54 PM IST