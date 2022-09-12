Owaisi trains his eyes on Rajasthan’s 2023 assembly elections, to launch campaign from Sept 14

Asaddudin Owaisi | ANI Photo

After trying his luck in Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh AIMIM (All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi is eyeing Muslim-dominated seats in Rajasthan.

Owasi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on September 14 and hold public meetings in eight assembly constituencies, that includes the constituency of Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, during his two-day visit.

Owaisi has made up his mind to contest Rajasthan elections in 2023 and has also building the party base in the state. For the last six months, he has been regularly visiting Rajasthan and holding meetings with local Muslim leaders and prominent community figures.

This is the first time that he has decided to visit the assembly constituencies, and address four public gatherings.

It is interesting to note that Owaisi is preparing to start his poll campaign from the Shekhawati region where Congress is in a strong position. Owaisi has his eyes trained not only on Shekhawati, but also on Laxmangarh, seat of State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara.

According to his official tour programme, he will try to woo the minority voters by holding public meetings in Fatehpur in Sikar, Navalgargh in Junjhunu and Nagaur's Ladnun and Khinvsar. He will also meet people in Kishanpol and Hawa Mahal assembly constituencies in Jaipur. Besides this, he will go to Sikar and Sujangarh.

It is important to note that seven out of the eight seats where AIMIM plans to contest belong to the Congress and one seat is held by the regional outfit RLP. Owaisi will meet AIMIM office bearers in Jaipur.

The party is preparing to contest elections by fielding candidates on 30 to 40 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

Khan AIMIM's Rajasthan state coordinator Jameel said, “Owaisi is visiting Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Nagaur. The party is preparing to contest elections by fielding candidates on 30 to 40 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Cases of atrocities against minorities, Dalits, tribals, farmers, and women have increased in the state. People are looking for options with great anticipation.”

Political observers opine that Owaisi's entry into Rajasthan can spoil Congress’s equation more than BJP.

As per 2011 census, the Muslim population in Rajasthan stood at more than 9 per cent. It is believed that it will increase by 2 to 3 per cent by 2023.

Muslims are one of the core vote banks of Congress in the state. Muslim voters are deciding factor on 40 seats in Rajasthan. In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress captured 29 of the 40 seats.

Although Owaisi is talking about social engineering by taking Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and farmers along, his party's primary focus remains on the seats with major Muslim influence.