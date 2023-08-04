 'Overwhelmed To Receive Letters From Mothers & Sisters Who Got Pucca Houses': PM Modi On Letters Written To Him By Women Of Kalkaji In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Overwhelmed To Receive Letters From Mothers & Sisters Who Got Pucca Houses': PM Modi On Letters Written To Him By Women Of Kalkaji In Delhi

'Overwhelmed To Receive Letters From Mothers & Sisters Who Got Pucca Houses': PM Modi On Letters Written To Him By Women Of Kalkaji In Delhi

"When the Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar went there, the women handed over these letters to him, in which they expressed their happiness," PM further said in his tweet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 4) shared a letter written to him by women in Delhi and said that he was overwhelmed to receive it. "Overwhelmed to receive letters from mothers and sisters of Kalkaji, Delhi, who have got pucca houses under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Makan' scheme," said the PM in his tweet.

"When the Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar went there, the women handed over these letters to him, in which they expressed their happiness. She tells how through this scheme her years old dream has come true and life of the whole family has become easier. Many thanks to all of you for the letters! Our government will continue to work with the same commitment for the welfare of the poor," PM further said in his tweet.

(This is breaking news. Further details awaited)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

News Anchor Rubika Liyaquat Uses Sandwich To Explain Opposition-Govt Tussle & Common People's...

News Anchor Rubika Liyaquat Uses Sandwich To Explain Opposition-Govt Tussle & Common People's...

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Performs Emergency Landing At Patna Airport Following Engine Snag

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Performs Emergency Landing At Patna Airport Following Engine Snag

UP: Clash Breaks Out Between Noida Police, Residents Of Housing Complex In Sector-137 Following...

UP: Clash Breaks Out Between Noida Police, Residents Of Housing Complex In Sector-137 Following...

'Overwhelmed To Receive Letters From Mothers & Sisters Who Got Pucca Houses': PM Modi On Letters...

'Overwhelmed To Receive Letters From Mothers & Sisters Who Got Pucca Houses': PM Modi On Letters...

'Surprising You Drew Such Drastic Conclusions From One Photograph': Assam CM Himanta Calls Out...

'Surprising You Drew Such Drastic Conclusions From One Photograph': Assam CM Himanta Calls Out...