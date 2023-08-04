'Overwhelmed To Receive Letters From Mothers & Sisters Who Got Pucca Houses': PM Modi On Letters Written To Him By Women Of Kalkaji In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 4) shared a letter written to him by women in Delhi and said that he was overwhelmed to receive it. "Overwhelmed to receive letters from mothers and sisters of Kalkaji, Delhi, who have got pucca houses under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Makan' scheme," said the PM in his tweet.

"When the Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar went there, the women handed over these letters to him, in which they expressed their happiness. She tells how through this scheme her years old dream has come true and life of the whole family has become easier. Many thanks to all of you for the letters! Our government will continue to work with the same commitment for the welfare of the poor," PM further said in his tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(This is breaking news. Further details awaited)