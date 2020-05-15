Over a million stranded reach home by Shramik special trains

Our Bureau

New Delhi

The Indian Railways on Thursday claimed it has crossed the milestone of transporting over a million stranded passengers, mostly the migrant labourers, to their home states through 800 “shramik” special trains in less than 15 days, providing them free meals and water on wheels.

The trains are being run only after the concurrence of both the states that are sending and receiving the passengers, after proper screening before boarding the trains.

The 800 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and more such trains are continued to be run until all stranded are cleared.