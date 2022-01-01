Over 6,000 Indian NGOs lose foreign funding licence in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The FCRA licences of over six thousand NGOs - required to be able to receive charitable funds from abroad- expired overnight, the Home Ministry informed on Saturday morning, days after it declined to renew the licence for Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, NDTV reported.

Home Ministry sources, however claimed all NGOs whose licences had expired had not applied for renewal.

Ministry officials told NDTV that reminders had been sent to all the NGOs to apply for renewal before Friday, December 31, but many had not done so. "How can permission be given..." an official asked.

Besides, from those mentioned, the extremely long list of NGOs includes the Tubercolosis Association Of India, the India Islamic Cultural Centre and the Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts.

There are now only 16,829 NGOs in India which still hold a FCRA licence, which was yesterday renewed till March 31, 2022, or till the time renewal applications (for NGOs who have applied).

22,762 NGOs are registered under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act, according to news agency PTI, and they must remain registered (have a license) in order to receive overseas funding.

