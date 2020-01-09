Over 50 lakh cognizable crimes registered in 2018, 1.3 pc more than 2017: NCRB

New Delhi: Almost three months after releasing crime data of 2017, National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has now released the crime data of 2018 stating that over 50 lakh cognizable crimes were registered in the year.

According to the NCRB, crimes have increased by 1.3 per cent in the year 2018.

"A total of 50,74,634 cognizable crimes comprising 31,32,954 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 19,41,680 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2018.

Though it shows an increase of 1.3 per cent in registration of cases over 2017 (50,07,044 cases), however, crime rate per lakh population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018," NCRB said.

NCRB crime data also states that during 2018, registration of cases under IPC have increased by 2.3 per cent whereas SLL crimes have declined by 0.1 per cent over 2017.