Over 13,000 schools write to PM Modi accusing Karnataka govt of corruption

Bengaluru: After contractors accused the BJP-led Bommai government in Karnataka of corruption, two major associations representing over 13,000 schools in Karnataka have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the government of rampant corruption.

In their letter, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools and the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association urged PM Modi to look into alleged bribes being demanded by the state education department to issue recognition certificates to educational institutions.

"Unscientific, irrational, discriminatory, and noncompliance norms are applied to only unaided private schools and huge corruption is in place," the letter said.

The associations claimed that multiple representations, complaints, and pleas to Education Minister BC Nagesh have gone unattended, and further demanded Nagesh's immediate resignation.

The education ministry is impatient to listen to and understand the current pathetic situation of the whole system and resolve the issues. "Two different BJP ministers literally caused lots of damage to budget schools rather than those schools that are commercialising education by allowing more and more investors to set up, directly costing more fees per child for parents," the letter alleged.

The associations said the education minister has no concern about liberalising the rigid norms and framing rules and regulations that both public and private schools can practically and physically implement without burdening parents and students.

The associations have urged PM Modi to urgently look into the allegations and launch an investigation into the affairs of the Karnataka education ministry.