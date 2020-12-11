Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region, says CDS Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Highlighting the importance of the India-Pacific region, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions.

"Most of the countries in the region are seeking to reap the economic dividends through improved connectivity and harnessing blue economy for which infrastructure is a pre-requisite. Residents' powers and extra-regional power have shown a renewed interest in investing in infrastructure development in these countries to maintain and increase geopolitical influence," General Rawat said while delivering a keynote address at the Global Dialogue Security Summit.

Speaking on the theme of "Contesting the Indo Pacific for Global Domination", CDS Rawat said that presently there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions.