Over 1.08 Crore Karnataka Voters Face Exclusion From Draft Roll, 25 Lakh More May Get Notices | AI Representational image

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Over 1.08 crore voters' names will be removed from the electoral rolls in Karnataka once the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ends in the State, while 25 lakh voters' names still hang in balance and may be removed if they fail to provide relevant documents to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in the next phase of the exercise.

Voters marked under ASDDO category

On the last day of SIR first phase, which ended on Monday, 1,08,31,945 electors, who constitute 19.54% of the total 5.54 crore voters, were listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and others (ASDDO) category after the house-to-house enumeration process. It was held from June 30 to Aug 17.

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Meanwhile, 25,14,247, which constitute 4.54% of total voters, are listed under the `no-mapping' category, as per information from the officer of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka. Karnataka CEO V Anbukumar said that the draft rolls will be published on August 24, 2026. All those listed under ASDDO and those who did not sign and submit their enumeration form will not be included in the draft rolls.

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Verification process ahead

Those listed under `no-mapping' or anomalies categories will be included in the rolls. They will be served notices asking them to submit one of the 12 listed documents to the ERO for verification. The next stage of the SIR exercise -- filing claims and objections -- will be held from August 24 to September 23, 2026, he said.

Those whose names have been removed from the rolls have the option to fill and submit Form 6 (for new registration to be included in the rolls). Those who need corrections in their information can submit Form 8 to the EC, he added.