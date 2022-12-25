e-Paper Get App
Over 100 people convert to Hinduism in UP's Khurja: BJP MLA Minakshi Singh

More than 100 people of 20 families in Khurja adopted Hinduism on Sunday, a BJP MLA claimed.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
According to the president of a social organisation, the conversion took place during a "Ghar Vapasi" programme organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing outfit.

"100-125 people from 20 families, belonging from different religions, have happily adopted 'Sanatan Dharma' (Hinduism)," Khurja MLA Minakshi Singh said.

In this programme, those who had left "Sanatan Dharma" some generations or years ago due to their situation or confusion were brought to the Hindu society again, Singh said.

They have taken an oath to pray to Sri Ram, Sri Krishna and other Sanatan gods and goddesses from now on, she said.

A legal process was also carried out in the programme. All the families have given their consent in affidavits before the rituals were conducted, the MLA added.

