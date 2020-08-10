Over 100 kgs cow dung stolen in Chhattisgarh, a month after 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' scheme

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had recently launched the Godhan Nyay Yojana in Raipur on the occasion of 'Hareli' festival. Under the first of its kind scheme in the country, the state government has been procuring cow dung from cattle rearers and farmers at Rs 2 per kg (including transport cost).

"With the implementation of this scheme, major positive changes are expected in terms of the environment as well as the rural economy. Godhan Nyay Yojana will create employment opportunities on a large scale," the government release had stated.

However, no one saw this one of a kind theft coming!

In a bizarre incident in Rojhi village of north Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, over 100 kg cow dung was stolen from farmers. Farmers Lalla Ram and Sem Lal filed a complain with the local Gauthan Samithi after the cow dung they had accumulated was found to be missing. Both Ram and Lal had collected the cow dung to sell it to the government under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, reports newsindianexpress.

Gauthan Samithi, the body that manages cattleshed premises, has filed a police complaint about the cow dung theft.

Meanwhile, chief minister recently released payment of 1.65 crore against cow dung procurement to the beneficiaries under 'Godhan Nyay Yojana'.

Under the scheme launched last month, around 82,711 quintals of cow dung had been procured from 46,964 cattle rearers in 4,140 gauthans (dedicated facilities in villages where cattle are housed) across the state between July 20 and August 1, an official said.

An amount of 1.65 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 46,964 beneficiaries, the chief minister also interacted with members of gauthan committees and women Self Help Groups, cattle ranchers and others on Godhan Nyay Yojna via video conferencing, he said.

Next payment against dung procurement will be done on August 15.

Dung so procured is utilised for preparing vermi- compost, which is being sold through cooperative societies to farmers.

(Inputs from PTI)