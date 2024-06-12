Over 10 Delhi Museums, Including Railway Museum, Get Hoax Bomb Threats Via Emails; Probe Launched

Representational Image

New Delhi: In another series of hoax call incidents in the national capital, several museums in Delhi received bomb threats which later turned out to be bogus, the police said on Wednesday.

Officials said that bomb threats were sent to around 10-15 museums including the Railway Museum in Delhi via emails.

"As soon as the information was received, the team of Delhi police immediately rushed to the spots to investigate the matter. The mail regarding bomb threats was sent to various museums including the Rail Museum of the city, on Tuesday," police officials said on Wednesday.

Fake Emails

Upon investigation, the officials found that the mail was a 'hoax' and no bomb was found in the museums. The police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway to find those behind the hoax call.

It is pertinent to note that several institutions; schools, colleges, hospitals, and airports, in the national capital have received hoax bomb threats lately.

Past Incidents of Fake Bomb Threats

Two Delhi University colleges received hoax bomb threats in May. In the same month, over 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR region received hoax bomb threats. Earlier, in April, the High Court sought a detailed status report from the Delhi government on the hoax bomb threat email incidents in private schools.

On May 17, the Delhi Police filed a status report before the Delhi High Court in connection with the recent hoax bomb threats in the national capital and stated that five bomb disposal squads (BDS) have been deployed and 18 bomb detection teams (BDTs) are also present in each district, at IGI airport, railway, and metro.

It is also stated that 1,764 schools fall under the Central Range, 1,032 in the Eastern Range, 1,762 in the Eastern Range, and 76 in the New Delhi Range.