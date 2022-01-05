Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Over one crore children between the ages of 15 and 18 have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

"Superb enthusiasm among young India for vaccination. Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine...that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

The vaccine option against COVID-19 for children in the age group of 15-18 years is Covaxin only.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries opened up on January 1 and according to the guidelines, they can self-register, online through an existing account on CoWIN or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. At present, this facility is available for all eligible citizens.

Such beneficiaries can also register onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode. Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).

