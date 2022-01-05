Over 1 crore children aged 15-18 years vaccinated with first dose: Co-WIN portal data

With the vaccination drive for adolescents entering its third day, as per the Co-WIN portal 1,06,27,277 children in the 15 to 18 years' age group have been vaccinated with the first Covid-19 vaccine dose so far.

According to the government's Co-WIN portal, 1,33,64,030 children have registered so far for the first dose of vaccine.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has lauded the spirit of the youngsters for receiving the vaccine and said "superb enthusiasm among 'Young India' for vaccination".

"More than 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 years' age group have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccines that, too, on their third day of vaccination drive. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest," Mandaviya added in a tweet.

As of now, only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made Covaxin is available for vaccinating the 15-18 years' age group. According to the Health Ministry, additional doses of Covaxin will be sent to the states and UTs for administering the vaccine to this population category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on December 25 that vaccination for the 15-18 years' age group will begin from January 3.

The vaccination process for a third precautionary dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens will begin from January 10.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 05:56 PM IST