'Outrageous act of censorship': Salman Rushdie, Shashi Tharoor, others irked as Twitter suspends Salil Tripathi's account

Twitter on Sunday suspended the account of author and journalist Salil Tripathi, evoking outraged comments from many. Some opine that the suspension should be viewed in conjunction with the fact that Tripathi had recently spoken about the Babri Masjid demolition, sharing a poem titled 'My Mother’s Fault'. The news of the suspension has since triggered many concerned posts and comments by well known figures.

In the poem, he had recalled the horrors that came with the demolition of Babri Masjid, the 2002 Gujarat riots and more. 'My Mother's Fault' incidentally is not a new poem, having been published in 2009 as a part of his book, 'Offence: The Hindu Case'.