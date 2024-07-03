Out On Bail Hemant Soren To Return As Jharkhand CM

Hemant Soren, the former chief minister of Jharkhand. |

In an all-party meeting of MLAs from INDIA Alliance on Wednesday Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren got elected as the leader of the legislative party, paving the way for his return as the state Chief Minister.

According to media reports, following the development at the Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi, the incumbent CM, Champai Soren, is expected to tender his resignation anytime soon.

Before the legislative party meeting, there was speculation surrounding the possibility of Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana, being sworn in as Jharkhand CM.

Ranchi High Court granted bail to the former Jharkhand CM on June 28, after his arrest in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam five months ago. He came out of jail on the same day.

Soren was lodged in he Birsa Munda Jail.

He was arrested by the ED on January 31 from the Ranchi Raj Bhavan, minutes after he resigned as chief minister.