'Our Political Party Will Contest The Next Tamil Nadu Polls': K Annamalai Big Announcement After BJP Resignation

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Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party accepted his resignation from its primary membership, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai announced that he would launch a new political movement and eventually a political party, marking a dramatic new chapter in his political career.

Addressing the media after stepping down, Annamalai delivered a striking message that underscored the reasons behind his exit from the BJP.

"It was a great conflict whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian. I told the party on December 4, 2025, that I was going to resign. The party asked me to finish the elections and then go. Today, we are going to start a movement. Our political party will contest the next Assembly election in Tamil Nadu," he said.

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Resignation Letter Highlights Differences Over Tamil Nadu

In his resignation letter addressed to the BJP leadership, Annamalai said he joined the party six years ago inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the goal of bringing positive political change to Tamil Nadu.

He expressed gratitude to the BJP for entrusting him with significant responsibilities at a young age and credited the party for supporting many of the causes he raised over the years.

However, Annamalai revealed that he had repeatedly conveyed his disagreements with the party's top leadership over the last 18 months regarding the political direction and future strategy for Tamil Nadu.

'Our Views Don't Align Regarding Tamil Nadu'

Explaining his decision, Annamalai wrote that after several discussions with senior BJP leaders, he had concluded that their perspectives on Tamil Nadu no longer aligned.

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"After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu," he stated in the letter.

The former state BJP chief said he did not want to burden the party leadership further with his views on building a "growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics" in the state.

From BJP Exit To New Political Beginning

Annamalai said his decision to leave the BJP was also driven by a desire to reconnect with the original purpose that brought him into politics.

He described himself as a nationalist deeply rooted in regional aspirations and emphasised his belief that India's strength comes from respecting the identities, cultures and aspirations of its states and communities.

According to Annamalai, the next phase of his public life will focus on creating a political platform that speaks directly to Tamil Nadu's aspirations while maintaining a commitment to national interests.

New Party To Contest Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Making his intentions clear, Annamalai announced that the movement being launched today would eventually evolve into a political party that will contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The announcement signals a major political development in the state, with the former BJP leader now preparing to chart an independent course after years of being one of the party's most prominent faces in Tamil Nadu.

Read Also Former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai Quits Party; Set To Make Major Political Announcement

A New Chapter Begins

Annamalai's resignation and subsequent announcement have set the stage for a fresh political experiment in Tamil Nadu. While thanking the BJP leadership for the opportunities and trust extended to him over the years, he indicated that his future political journey would be guided by what he sees as the aspirations and identity of Tamil Nadu's people.

With a new movement now underway, attention will turn to how Annamalai shapes his political vision and whether it can emerge as a significant force in the state's evolving political landscape.