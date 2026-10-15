'Our Daughter Has Received Incomplete Justice': Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Give Government 24 Hours Ultimatum To Revoke Dushyant Gautam’s Governor Appointment | Video | X / ANI

New Delhi: The parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, on Thursday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding that Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor be revoked.

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The development came after Delhi Police briefly detained Ankita’s parents and several Opposition leaders during a sit-in protest at India Gate.

Ankita’s father warned that people across the country would take to the streets if the government failed to act on their demand. The family has been seeking further action in the case, particularly over allegations surrounding the identity of a purported VIP, and wants Gautam’s appointment put on hold until the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is completed.

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Speaking to IANS, Ankita’s father said, “We are giving the government a 24-hour ultimatum. If it does not revoke Dushyant Gautam’s appointment, people across the country, in every state, will take to the streets to demand justice for Ankita Bhandari. Our daughter has received incomplete justice, as the name of a VIP emerged in the case. To protect that VIP, the SIT and the government have deliberately acted in this manner. As you can see, he has been appointed Governor of Sikkim.”

The protest also saw Congress leaders criticise the police action and express solidarity with the family. Several party leaders alleged that the demonstrators had been manhandled while demanding justice for Ankita.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib said Ankita’s parents have been fighting to secure justice for their daughter and called for accountability in the case.

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“Ankita's parents have been fighting for four years to ensure that their daughter, who is no longer with us, gets justice and that the rapist is punished. But far from delivering justice, the BJP has appointed the perpetrator as Governor, effectively shielding him from action and granting him immunity. What could be more unjust than this? I want to tell parents across the country that what is happening to Ankita’s parents today could happen to anyone tomorrow,” Chib said.

Congress MP Pawan Khera also questioned the appointment, alleging that the person facing accusations was being elevated to a constitutional position while those seeking justice were being detained.

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“The person accused of rape gets to move into a Governor’s residence, while the rape survivor and those standing in her support end up at a police station. This is the state of affairs in the national capital,” Khera said.

He added that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had assured the family of their support. Khera said the party would continue its efforts until justice was delivered in the case.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the party would continue to stand with Ankita’s family despite the detention of protesters.

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He said Congress had supported the family in the past and would continue to raise the issue, adding that detaining party leaders and workers would not end their campaign for justice.

Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal said the parents wanted to meet the President of India and seek the revocation of Gautam’s appointment, which was approved by her.

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Sappal questioned the circumstances, alleging that a person whom protesters identify as the purported VIP in the case would occupy a Governor’s residence while Ankita’s parents faced police action. He also referred to the ongoing CBI investigation and the allegations surrounding the case.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate condemned the detention of the parents, saying their demand for justice had not been adequately addressed. She appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and review Gautam’s appointment.

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Shrinate questioned how a person facing allegations connected to the case could be appointed Governor, while also criticising the police for detaining the grieving parents during the early hours of the morning.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said Ankita’s parents had travelled from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand to Delhi to press for justice.

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"Ankita Bhandari’s parents travelled all the way from Pauri Garhwal to Delhi to demand justice while sitting at India Gate. Why? Because Dushyant Gautam, who was allegedly identified as the ‘VIP’ from the BJP, has been appointed Governor instead of being summoned by the CBI or sent to jail. He has been completely protected. The parents couldn’t bear this and came to Delhi. They sat there for 12 hours, from 5 p.m. to around 5 a.m., when the police suddenly arrived and dragged them away at around 4.30 a.m.," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)