Our crew is human too: Vistara's Sanjiv Kapoor slams Twitter user who took photo of air hostess sleeping in lounge

Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer, Sanjiv Kapoor is winning the hearts of netizens after he stepped up to defend a member of the airline's cabin crew.

After a user posted a photo of an air hostess sleeping at the BLR Domestic Lounge (at Bangalore Kempegowda Airport) with the comment that such behaviour was creating a "negative image of Vistara", Kapoor speedily shut down the commentator.

"We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media," he wrote in response.

"Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down," he added in the tweet.