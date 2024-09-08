'... Or Will Blow Up Your Head': 4 Armed Men Threaten Bouncers, Open Fire Outside Kaanch Club In Delhi's Seemapuri; Video Viral

PM

Four men threatened bouncers and opened fire outside Kaanch Club in Delhi’s Seemapuri on Thursday after the club allegedly denied them free entry. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed outside the club, and the video has surfaced online.

The video shows a man in a black T-shirt approaching the club's entry gate and pulling out a gun, pointing it at the bouncers.

In the video, the accused can be heard commanding the bouncers, including a female one, to kneel.

Moments later, three more men arrive, threatening the bouncers and inquiring about something.

Following this, two miscreants start firing rounds indiscriminately into the air. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. According to reports, the purpose of the firing was to intimidate the club owner.

Police arrived at the scene after being informed about the incident. Reports indicate that the police recovered eight shell casings and two cartridges. A case has been registered at Seemapuri police station under charges of attempted murder and under the Arms Act. With the help of CCTV footage, the police identified all four accused.

According to the police, Umar (25), a resident of Maujpur, works as a bouncer at the Glass Club in the Jhilmil Industrial Area. At around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday night, he was stationed at the gate when a car approached and stopped near the club.

Umar recognized two of the four accused, as they had previously visited the club.

A search operation is actively underway, with police conducting raids at multiple locations to apprehend the culprits.