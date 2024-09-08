 '... Or Will Blow Up Your Head': 4 Armed Men Threaten Bouncers, Open Fire Outside Kaanch Club In Delhi's Seemapuri; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'... Or Will Blow Up Your Head': 4 Armed Men Threaten Bouncers, Open Fire Outside Kaanch Club In Delhi's Seemapuri; Video Viral

'... Or Will Blow Up Your Head': 4 Armed Men Threaten Bouncers, Open Fire Outside Kaanch Club In Delhi's Seemapuri; Video Viral

A case has been registered at Seemapuri police station under charges of attempted murder and under the Arms Act.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
PM

Four men threatened bouncers and opened fire outside Kaanch Club in Delhi’s Seemapuri on Thursday after the club allegedly denied them free entry. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed outside the club, and the video has surfaced online.

The video shows a man in a black T-shirt approaching the club's entry gate and pulling out a gun, pointing it at the bouncers.

In the video, the accused can be heard commanding the bouncers, including a female one, to kneel.

Moments later, three more men arrive, threatening the bouncers and inquiring about something.

FPJ Shorts
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage
ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details Here
ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details Here
'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car
'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car
'The Best Days Of My Life': England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Announces International Retirement After Getting Dropped For Australia Series
'The Best Days Of My Life': England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Announces International Retirement After Getting Dropped For Australia Series

Following this, two miscreants start firing rounds indiscriminately into the air. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. According to reports, the purpose of the firing was to intimidate the club owner.

Police arrived at the scene after being informed about the incident. Reports indicate that the police recovered eight shell casings and two cartridges. A case has been registered at Seemapuri police station under charges of attempted murder and under the Arms Act. With the help of CCTV footage, the police identified all four accused.

According to the police, Umar (25), a resident of Maujpur, works as a bouncer at the Glass Club in the Jhilmil Industrial Area. At around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday night, he was stationed at the gate when a car approached and stopped near the club.

Umar recognized two of the four accused, as they had previously visited the club.

A search operation is actively underway, with police conducting raids at multiple locations to apprehend the culprits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TMC MP Jawhar Sircar Resigns As Member Of Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case

TMC MP Jawhar Sircar Resigns As Member Of Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case

Gradual Integration Of Andaman Tribals Into Mainstream Sparks Mixed Reactions

Gradual Integration Of Andaman Tribals Into Mainstream Sparks Mixed Reactions

'... Or Will Blow Up Your Head': 4 Armed Men Threaten Bouncers, Open Fire Outside Kaanch Club In...

'... Or Will Blow Up Your Head': 4 Armed Men Threaten Bouncers, Open Fire Outside Kaanch Club In...

Bahraich Wolf Menace Video: Four Caught Two To Go, Region Still Gripped By Fear

Bahraich Wolf Menace Video: Four Caught Two To Go, Region Still Gripped By Fear

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Parents Of Minor Rape Survivor Allege Assault By Cops; Chennai Police Denies...

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Parents Of Minor Rape Survivor Allege Assault By Cops; Chennai Police Denies...