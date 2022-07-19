e-Paper Get App

Watch: Opposition Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination at Parliament

Alva will be contesting against the NDA candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
ANI

On Tuesday, opposition Vice President candidate Margaret Alva filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential Elections that is scheduled to be held on August 6.

Congress leaders- Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and other Opposition leaders were presented at the time.

Alva will be contesting against the NDA candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The office of the Vice President will fall vacant on August 10, following the end of M Venkaiah Naidu's term.

Earlier, while speaking to news agency ANI, Alva, also a former governor, said, “I know it's a difficult battle, but in politics, winning or losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle… I thank all the leaders for the trust they have reposed in me.”

"I will file the nomination tomorrow and will fight their (NDA's) campaign (for VP candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar)...I am not going to be scared of anyone," she added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWatch: Opposition Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination at Parliament

RECENT STORIES

National Moon Day 2022: Here are some interesting facts about Moon you should know

National Moon Day 2022: Here are some interesting facts about Moon you should know

'It will be an example for others': Aslam Sher Khan on Judgment against Narinder Batra

'It will be an example for others': Aslam Sher Khan on Judgment against Narinder Batra

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speakar Rahul Narvekar meets PM Modi

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speakar Rahul Narvekar meets PM Modi

1st Test: Opener Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan's chase of 342 for win over Sri Lanka

1st Test: Opener Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan's chase of 342 for win over Sri Lanka

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis