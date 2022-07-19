Watch: Opposition Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination at Parliament

ANI

On Tuesday, opposition Vice President candidate Margaret Alva filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential Elections that is scheduled to be held on August 6.

Congress leaders- Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and other Opposition leaders were presented at the time.

Alva will be contesting against the NDA candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The office of the Vice President will fall vacant on August 10, following the end of M Venkaiah Naidu's term.

Earlier, while speaking to news agency ANI, Alva, also a former governor, said, “I know it's a difficult battle, but in politics, winning or losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle… I thank all the leaders for the trust they have reposed in me.”

"I will file the nomination tomorrow and will fight their (NDA's) campaign (for VP candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar)...I am not going to be scared of anyone," she added.