Opposition To Write To PM Modi Seeking Old Women’s Reservation Bill: Sources

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | File Pic

Opposition parties will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the implementation of the original Women’s Reservation Bill, sources told ANI. Leaders from the INDIA bloc also plan nationwide press conferences to reiterate support for women’s quota while accusing the Centre of using the issue to reshape the political landscape.

Priyanka Gandhi Pushes For Immediate Reintroduction

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi urged the government to reintroduce the earlier version of the bill that had broad political consensus. She challenged the Centre to table it immediately, stating the Opposition would fully support it and expose “who is anti-woman.”

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to pass in the Lok Sabha after the government could not secure the required two-thirds majority. A total of 298 MPs supported the bill, while 230 opposed it, leading to its defeat.

Centre Links Quota To Delimitation

The BJP-led NDA government had linked women’s reservation to delimitation, drawing criticism from Opposition leaders. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later said the remaining linked legislations would not be pursued after the setback.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Opposition parties of blocking a key reform, while leaders like Rahul Gandhi maintained they support women’s reservation but oppose its linkage with delimitation, calling it an attempt to alter India’s electoral framework.

Backdrop Of Earlier Law

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam already provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but its implementation remains tied to future delimitation exercises.