Opposition Targets PM Modi Over UPI Merchant Fee, Alleges US Pressure As 0.4 Per Cent MDR Takes Effect From October 15 | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi and Opposition leaders have criticised the new UPI merchant fee, while the government says consumers will not pay it directly | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, September 16, 2026: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the rollback of the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving in to pressure from the US. Other Opposition leaders joined the attack, claiming the move could eventually raise prices for consumers.

The government has introduced a 0.4 per cent MDR on UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants from October 15. Person-to-person transactions and merchant payments of up to Rs 2,000 will remain free. The government has also stressed that customers will not have to pay the MDR, which will operate within the merchant payment ecosystem.

Modi ji, roll back the UPI tax. Now. pic.twitter.com/IIt46zMgCG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 16, 2026

Rahul Invokes Indira Gandhi

In a video posted on X, Rahul Gandhi invoked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while targeting Modi. He recalled that when Indira Gandhi was once asked whether she leaned to the Left or Right, she replied, “I don’t lean left, I don’t lean right, I stand straight.”

Gandhi alleged that Modi had taken a different approach and had decided to “prostrate” himself before US President Donald Trump. He urged the Prime Minister to “have a spine” and demanded that the government roll back what he called the “UPI tax”.

“He has put a tax on every single Indian person by taxing UPI and giving a huge amount of money to the United States,” Gandhi alleged in the video, which showed him standing before a portrait of Indira Gandhi.

“Modi ji, roll back the UPI tax. Now,” he wrote in the accompanying post.

The U-turn Ustad owes an explanation for his somersault https://t.co/o0RrJ2MU6Q — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 16, 2026

Congress Sees US Hand

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh questioned whether the MDR framework was introduced to allow US card companies to compete with UPI.

Ramesh claimed that the US Trade Representative had earlier criticised UPI for being free and for affecting companies such as Visa and Mastercard. “Why 0.4% MDR? Is it because debit card MDR is also 0.4%? Is this being done to enable US card companies to compete with UPI?” he asked.

He also questioned the government’s argument that the MDR was needed to make the UPI ecosystem sustainable. According to Ramesh, the estimated annual cost of running the UPI ecosystem is around Rs 20,000 crore, PTI reports.

A fine and sharp analysis while we await the US House of Rep vote https://t.co/pruC5lcY0D — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 16, 2026

Ramesh also referred to tensions between India and the US over trade and immigration. He said the US House of Representatives was due to vote on Thursday on a Bill proposing 100 per cent tariffs on India and claimed that Indian H-1B visa holders were facing tougher rules.

Taking a political swipe at Modi, Ramesh said, “The PM has redefined NOTA, Narendra’s Ongoing Trump Appeasement.” In another post, he described the MDR framework as “2017 GST Redux”.

Opposition Warns Of Higher Prices

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala called September 14 a day of “digital somersault” and “betrayal and surrender” by the BJP government.

The United States Govt has also complained about UPI and RuPay cards affecting

the business of American Visa and Mastercard in India, which charge a transaction

fee of 1-1.5%. Is this also a reason that the Modi Govt has decided to impose a

transaction fee on the free UPI… pic.twitter.com/PI0EorD97p — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 16, 2026

Surjewala said UPI had emerged as a defining tool for a cashless, digital and inclusive India, but alleged that the government was turning it into a mechanism for imposing and collecting charges.

“This is a story of ‘betrayal, backstabbing, double crossing’ of ordinary Indians by the BJP government,” he said on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy backed the Congress’s opposition to the move and argued that merchants could eventually pass the additional cost on to customers.

“Though the charge will not be levied on the user, the shopkeeper will have to pay the charge. That’s why Rahul Gandhi has opposed this, and I support the same,” Roy said.

VIDEO | Patna: On UPI charge row, RJD leader Manoj Jha says, "This is not a decision taken of their own accord, with their own wisdom. When we talk about American imperialism, this is like bowing down before it. They've now given a clarification, below Rs 2,000. First they moved… pic.twitter.com/pRUWYKhuNE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2026

‘Bowing Before American Imperialism’

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha alleged that the decision had not been taken independently by the government.

“When we talk about American imperialism, this is like bowing down before it,” Jha said. He argued that after encouraging people to switch to digital transactions, the government should consider how the new framework could affect them.

Jha alleged that the decision had been taken at the behest of an external power and was “part of a broader management”.

Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja also demanded that the government withdraw what he called an “anti-people decision”.

“Charges on UPI usage, a publicly developed payment technology, are deeply unfortunate and have been brought under US pressure,” Raja alleged.

While the government has maintained that customers will not be charged, Raja argued that merchants could find ways to pass the additional costs on to consumers.

“There is no justification for turning a public digital payment system into a fee-generating mechanism that ultimately burdens consumers,” he said.

Raja said UPI had been developed as public digital infrastructure to provide simple, interoperable and low-cost payments and argued that it should not be weakened to accommodate foreign corporate interests.

What The Government Says

The government has rejected the suggestion that ordinary UPI users are being directly charged. Under the new framework, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to specified person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, while person-to-person transfers will remain free regardless of the amount.

Payments to merchants of up to Rs 2,000 will also remain free. The government has said that around 96 per cent of person-to-merchant transactions will remain unaffected by the new framework.

“Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI,” the Finance Ministry has said.

It has stressed that MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem and “is not a charge on customers making UPI payments”. Individuals will also continue to have unlimited free UPI usage without monthly quotas, volume restrictions or tiered caps on free transactions.

The government says the MDR will help support banks, payment service providers and UPI application providers and ensure the long-term sustainability and expansion of the payment ecosystem.

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The BJP, meanwhile, accused the Congress of spreading “fake news” and maintained that the government had made it clear that MDR would not be levied on consumers.

The political argument, therefore, centres on where the economic burden will ultimately fall. The government says consumers remain protected from direct UPI charges, while Opposition parties argue that costs imposed on merchants could ultimately find their way into prices paid by customers.

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