Opposition, press got taste of 'draconian administration', 'brute force' unleashed on people in J&K: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said leaders of the opposition and the press got a taste of the "draconian administration" and "brute force" unleashed on the people of Jammu and Kashmir when they tried to visit Srinagar.

A delegation of opposition leaders, including Gandhi, which wanted to visit Kashmir Valley to take stock of the situation there after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, was not allowed to leave Srinagar airport on Saturday by the state administration and had to return to the national capital. "It's been 20 days since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom and civil liberties curtailed," Gandhi said in a tweet.