 Opposition Members To Skip JPC Meeting Over Waqf Amendment Bill On Nov 9
Notably, Banerjee was earlier suspended from the House after he smashed a glass bottle in rage during the discussion of the Waqf Amendment Bill. Banerjee also hurt himself while he smashed the glass bottle inside the House.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee. | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday had announced that opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will boycott the next meetings of the Waqf Amendment Bill on November 9. Addressing the media along with party’s another MP Nadimul Haque at Kolkata Press Club, Banerjee alleged ‘high-handedness’ of the chairman of JPC.

“All the opposition members of the JPC meeting as the chairman of the same is working in an arbitrary and high-handed manner. The chairman had fixed a very hectic schedule of meetings for the six days at Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Patna and Lucknow including on Sunday which is a holiday,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also mentioned that the opposition members met OM Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha on November 5 and sought permission for reduction of the number of days of meeting and deferment of the schedule. “The Speaker verbally had shown sympathy and claimed that he will speak with the chairman of JPC but nothing has happened so far,” added the TMC MP.

