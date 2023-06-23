Opposition Meet In Patna: Posters Mocking Rahul Gandhi As 'Real-Life Devdas' Posted Outside BJP Office In City (Watch) |

In an attempt to ridicule the unity of the Opposition, the BJP office in Bihar's Patna, displayed posters that portray Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the 'Devdas of real-life.' These posters posted on Friday, with witty references to the famous Bollywood film, suggest that a day will come when everyone will demand Rahul Gandhi to 'Quit Politics.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition Parties Strategize for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw closer, top leaders from various Opposition parties are set to convene to devise a strategy against the BJP. The meeting aims to lay the groundwork for an anti-BJP front that can challenge the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition leaders seek to collaborate and forge a united front to maximize their chances in the upcoming polls.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav Host Opposition Meeting

The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, representing JD(U), and his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, at Kumar's residence in Aney Marg. This venue serves as the backdrop for key discussions that will shape the course of Opposition unity and determine the approach towards countering the BJP's dominance.

Focus on Unity, Avoidance of Contentious Issues

The meeting is expected to concentrate on fostering unity among the Opposition parties. While discussions may touch upon important matters such as seat sharing and leadership roles, the focus will be on establishing a broad framework for collaboration. Contentious issues will be purposefully avoided, allowing the opposition leaders to find common ground and present a cohesive front.

Key Leaders Gather for Anti-BJP Front Formation

Prominent leaders from various political parties are scheduled to attend the meeting, highlighting the significance of the event. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP President Sharad Pawar, among others, will be present.