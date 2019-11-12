Opp leaders criticise 'politically motivated', 'tragic' imposition of President's Rule, seek explanation

President's Rule was today imposed in Maharashtra after Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Governor's recommendation.

""Having been satisfied that as the government of the State of Naharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Art 356 of the Constitution," read a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

A Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson commenting on the move said, "Maharashtra Governor was of the view that it has been 15 days since the conclusion of electoral process and none of the political parties are in the position to form a govt in the state. President's Rule is a better option."

Political leaders however do not agree. Many have taken to social media to question the move, with some calling it "illegal".

Here are some of the highlights: