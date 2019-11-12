Opp leaders criticise 'politically motivated', 'tragic' imposition of President's Rule, seek explanation

President's Rule was today imposed in Maharashtra after Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Governor's recommendation.
""Having been satisfied that as the government of the State of Naharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Art 356 of the Constitution," read a press release from the Raj Bhavan.
A Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson commenting on the move said, "Maharashtra Governor was of the view that it has been 15 days since the conclusion of electoral process and none of the political parties are in the position to form a govt in the state. President's Rule is a better option."
Political leaders however do not agree. Many have taken to social media to question the move, with some calling it "illegal".
Here are some of the highlights:
Congress' Digvijaya Singh alleged that President's Rule has been imposed under pressure from the Prime Minister and Home Minister.
The Youth Congress called it a "tragic and unconstitutional" turn of events and "an inedible blot on democracy".
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Sitaram Yechury said, "It is clear that utilising the period of President’s rule, the BJP will indulge in all the methods in its arsenal to manufacture a majority for itself as it has done in several states earlier. This is yet another assault on the Indian Constitution by this Modi govt."
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said that the Governor should have waited until the 8:30 pm deadline given to the NCP to prove its majority.
