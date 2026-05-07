Operation Sindoor First Anniversary: 'India Forgives Nothing'; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Lead Nation In Commemorating India's Precision Mission

Operation Sindoor | (Photo Courtesy: X/Altered by FPJ)

New Delhi: India on Thursday marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the large-scale military operation launched against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives on April 22 last year.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his display picture on X to an image associated with Operation Sindoor, paying tribute to the courage and valour of the Indian armed forces. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also adopted the same display picture and shared a post commemorating the operation.

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PM Modi Lauds Operation Sindoor On X

PM Modi paid tribute to the armed forces for their bravery, precision and determination in responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. He said the operation demonstrated India’s uncompromising stance against terrorism, the strength and coordination of the armed forces, and the impact of growing self-reliance in defence. Reaffirming the country’s commitment to national security, he said India remains resolute in eliminating terrorism and dismantling the networks that support it.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the operation as a symbol of India’s determination and military preparedness. In a post on X, he praised the armed forces for their “unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services,” stating that the operation had set a benchmark for modern warfare.

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“Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness,” Singh said, adding that it also reflected India’s growing military self-reliance under the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Special Tribute To Armed Forces

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute to the armed forces, describing Operation Sindoor as a 'resolute response' against terrorism. Sharing a video on social media, he said the mission sent a clear message to those attempting to threaten India’s security.

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Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde called the operation a symbol of the 'indomitable courage and valour' of the Indian Army and said the 'new India' knows how to respond decisively to terrorism.

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Armed Forces Share Special Video Commemorating The Mission

The Indian Air Force and the Indian Army also released videos commemorating the mission. The Indian Air Force captioned its post: “Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory, Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing, India forgives nothing.”

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Operation Sindoor: India's Deadly Response To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor began on May 7, 2025, after India launched precision strikes targeting terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. More than nine terror camps were reportedly destroyed and over 100 terrorists were killed during the operation.

Following the strikes, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply, with both sides engaging in missile and drone exchanges over four days. Hostilities eventually ended on May 10 after de-escalation efforts and diplomatic intervention.

The anniversary of Operation Sindoor is being observed across the country as a reminder of India’s military response to terrorism and the role of the armed forces in safeguarding national security.