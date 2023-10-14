Operation Ajay: Passengers Onboard 2nd Flight Carrying 235 Indians From War-Hit Israel Chant 'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'; Video Surfaces

New Delhi: Chants of "Vande Mataram" reverberated as passengers on board the second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from war-hit Israel were evacuated under Operation Ajay by the government of India. A second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv in Israel, under Operation Ajay, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday (October 14) morning.
A video shared by a passenger showed Indian citizens on board the flight carrying Indian nationals who were stranded in Israel chanting "Vande Mataram" as the flight is headed towards India and the citizens were brought back to the safety of their homeland.
Watch the video of Indian citizens chanting "Vande Mataram" on board the plane that rescued them from Israel under Operation Ajay.
Various state governments sent their representatives to Delhi airport as the second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday (October 14) morning.
An Indian national who returned from Israel, said, "We thank the Indian govt for arranging Operation Ajay. My family was worried for me after they saw what happened in Israel." Another Indian national who was evacuated also thanked Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and the government of India for Operation Ajay.
The evacuated Indian nationals were welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, at the airport.
Earlier on Thursday (October 12), Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla said that the Indian Embassy in Israel is working to ensure the well-being of Indian nationals in war-torn Israel and informed that under "Operation Ajay" the embassy will help Indians who want to return to India.
"Operation Ajay" was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel, registration for which began on Thursday (October 12). On Friday, the first flight under Operation Ajay carrying 212 Indian passengers landed in Delhi.
