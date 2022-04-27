Oops! Kerala University issues student with answer key instead of question paper; exam cancelled

The University of Kerala has made a major blunder by providing its students with the answer key instead of the question paper. Seeing this as an opportunity, no student reported the matter and continued to finish the exam and left the exam hall, according to Onmanorama.

Instead of clarifying the issue with officials, the student filled out the answer book and submitted the same. The major lapse only came to light after the evaluator identified the mistake on the part of the university.

The re-exam was canceled, and another re-examination will again be held on May 3 now.

The answer key was distributed instead of the question paper for the fourth-semester BSc Electronics exam, which was held in February. It was a unique exam held in the midst of the COVID-19 restrictions. So far, no action has been taken by the University against the guilty officials.

A similar incident occurred on Saturday when Kannur University in Kerala witnessed a severe breakdown in the administration of the third-semester botany examination.

The university provided an exact copy of the previous year’s question paper. Remarkably, prior to this recent case, Kannur University had to cancel two BSC psychology exams when it was discovered that the varsity had used last year’s question paper for both exams.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought a report from Kerala and Kannur universities over recent goof-ups in examinations.

A Raj Bhavan official termed the report sought a 'routine matter' as Kerala Governor is the de facto Chancellor of state universities.

"Action will be taken on the basis of the reports. This is a routine intervention of the Raj Bhavan in the university matters," the official said.

The goof-up in universities has come at a time when the Kerala Governor is indulged in a row with the state government over issues related to the administration of state universities including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:54 PM IST