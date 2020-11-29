'Only Trump left': Owaisi takes a dig at BJP as Amit Shah heads to Hyderabad to campaign in GHMC polls

As top BJP leaders descend onto Hyderabad for campaigning in GHMC polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said only US President Donald Trump is left to campaign for the saffron party.

BJP President JP Nadda, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are some of the top leaders who have visited Hyderabad so far to campaign for the BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to hold a roadshow in the city on Sunday.

Commenting on this, the Hyderabad MP said, "It doesn't look like a Hyderabad election, it`s as if we're electing a Prime Minister in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should have called Trump too. He was right, only Trump is left."

Owaisi also blasted Yogi for raising the pitch to rename Hyderabad, saying that BJP leader's generation may end but the city will retain its name.

Adityanath had on Saturday said that the city will be renamed Bhagyanagar if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana. "... we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh. Then why can`t Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?" Adityanath said during a mega roadshow in the Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad ahead of the local body election.

In a strong retort, Owaisi said, "... Your entire generation will end but Hyderabad`s name will remain as Hyderabad, the elections are between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar, and if you want Hyderabad not to be renamed then vote for Majlis."

The AIMIM chief said this late Saturday evening while campaigning for his party in the run-up to GHMC elections.

"They want to rename. They (BJP) want to rename everything. Your name will be changed but Hyderabad will not be renamed. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister comes here and says he will rename (Hyderabad). Have you taken a contract for this?" he asked.

The local body election in Hyderabad is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in the recently concluded by-polls.

The BJP is undertaking hectic poll campaigns in the city and has roped in several high profile leaders.

Elections to the 150-member GHMC are scheduled to be held on December 1 and the counting of votes will take place on December 4.

