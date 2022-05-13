'Only time will tell', says BJP Bengal MP Arjun Singh on if he will rejoin TMC

Kolkata: Speculation is still going on about BJP MP Arjun Singh that he might defect back to the ruling Trinamool Congress after he had been vocal over the ‘dying’ state of jute industry in Bengal.

On Friday, once again, Singh said that time will tell whether he will rejoin TMC or not.

“If works are done to uplift the condition of the jute mills then everything will be fine. Only time will tell about my future move,” said Singh.

It can be noted that Singh on Thursday held a meeting with Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal over the jute issue.

Earlier after meeting with Goyal, Singh said that if the issue is not addressed earlier then he will go for agitation.

“Most of my voters are from the jute industry and it is my duty to take care of my voters. Several people lost their jobs after several jute mills were closed and more will become unemployed if the remaining mills are also closed,” Singh was heard saying earlier.

Singh had also written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Ministers of Bihar and Odisha over the same issue.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that Arjun Singh will continue in the saffron camp.

However, criticizing the state BJP, TMC MLA and former union minister Babul Supriyo claimed that those who want to work cannot continue in Bengal BJP.

“If you want to work you will have to face disturbance from the state BJP headquarters. No one can work staying in Bengal BJP,” said Babul.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:13 PM IST