'Only One Kurma, No Variety Rice': Chennai’s Hotel Limits Menu Amid LPG Crisis,

Chennai's Hotel Ananda Limits Menu Amid LPG Crisis | X

A video showing handwritten notices at Chennai’s Hotel Ananda explaining a sudden LPG shortage has gone viral on social media, highlighting the ground-level impact of cooking gas supply disruptions on restaurants. The clip shows the eatery delaying its opening and restricting menu items after reportedly receiving last-minute information that no LPG cylinders would be supplied.

Viral Video Shows Notices Explaining LPG Disruption

The video shows whiteboard notices written in Tamil inside Hotel Ananda in Chennai. The handwritten messages explain to customers that the restaurant is facing a sudden shortage of cooking gas.

According to the notices, the hotel usually requires around 10 commercial LPG cylinders every day to run its kitchen operations. However, staff were reportedly informed only two hours in advance that no cylinders would be delivered that day.

The boards also explain the operational challenges the restaurant faced due to the unexpected disruption.

Hotel Forced To Delay Opening

The notices state that the restaurant, which usually opens at 6 am, opened an hour late at 7 am due to the LPG shortage.

Hotel supervisor Narayanan reportedly said that while the kitchen managed to arrange food for the day, the lack of gas cylinders has made normal operations difficult.

The sudden disruption forced the restaurant to quickly reorganise its cooking schedule and menu.

Lunch Menu Severely Limited

Due to the shortage, the hotel informed customers that several items would not be available.

The notices state that variety rice items such as lemon rice and tomato rice would not be served. Instead, the lunch menu has been restricted to just one variety of kurma and one type of sambar.

The message was displayed to ensure customers were aware of the limited options before placing orders.

TN CM Writes To PM Modi

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he was written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Union Government intervention to ensure the safety of Tamils living across Gulf countries and also to examine the supply of LPG cylinders.

Stalin, this morning, held a review meeting to assess the possible impact of the ongoing US- Iran conflict on Tamil Nadu and to chart the necessary response measures.

"I have written to the Hon'ble PM Modi, urging the Union Government to ensure the safety of Tamils living across the affected Gulf countries and to safeguard the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen who are currently stranded in the region," the Tamil Nadu chief minister said in a post on X.