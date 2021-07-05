'Only Mamata didi can make India BJP-free', says Abhijit Mukherjee after joining TMC

Kolkata: Ending speculations Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee joined Trinamool Congress on Monday.

Soon after defecting to the Trinamool Congress Abhijit said that he had defected to the TMC as he feels only TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee can make India ‘BJP-free’.

“After the landslide victory of the TMC against the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls made it clear that only Mamata didi can make India BJP free along with the help of few other parties. The way didi halted the communal wave of the BJP didi is the future of the country,” stated the son of former President.

Slamming the Congress, Abhijit said that he was never given any position in that party.

“The Congress had never given me any position and I just had a primary membership in that party. In 2010 Mamata didi wanted me to join the TMC and two days back I had called didi and today I have joined,” said the former Congress Jangipur MP also mentioning that he personally didn’t like the alliance with the Left Front.

Notably, in the recent past the Congress had been facing several setbacks as leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Himanta Biswa Sarma had defected from Congress earlier and Abhijit is the new addition to the list.

Incidentally, Abhijit had met TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee last week and expressed his desire to join TMC.

However, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refused to comment on this issue.

Meanwhile, welcoming Abhijit to the TMC, secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the party will definitely utilize Abhijit properly.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Abhijit knows how President Pranab Mukherjee had worked and also that Abhijit will implement the same in TMC.

It is pertinent to mention that Jangipur is one of the seats out of seven that will go for bypoll and speculation started whether Abhijit Mukherjee will contest from that seat.

However, showing disappointment over brother's defection to TMC, Abhijit’s sister Sharmistha took to Twitter and wrote ‘sad’.