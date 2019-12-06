Onion rush: Near-stampede in Andhra Pradesh after government sells onions for Rs 25 per kilo

Onion prices are bringing tears to the eyes of consumers as they continue to rise.

Retail onion prices have surpassed the Rs 100 per kilo mark in most cities across the country and in some places it is ruling at Rs 140 per kilo, as per the official data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Against this backdrop, onions being sold for Rs. 25 per kilo in a farmer's market in Andhra Pradesh led to a near-stampede on Thursday.

The state government's subsidised scheme provides each family with a kilogram of onions at a majorly subsidised rate of Rs. 25.

For residents of Vizianagaram district, the news was a welcome respite. Many rushed to the farmer's market to wait for the authorities to open the gates of the market.

Reportedly, rumours that there was a shortage of onions in the market let to women climbing over walls and others trying their best to push through the gates.

The incident that was caught on video also shows an elderly man falling down as people surged in through the gates.

