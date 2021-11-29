'One-sided, biased, vindictive decision': MPs react after Rajya Sabha suspends them for monsoon session ruckus

Twelve opposition members in Rajya Sabha, including Congress MP Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC's Dola Sen were on Monday suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

The MPs have expressed disappointment over their suspension and have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh for the decision.

The members are -- Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacting on her suspension said," from Dist Court to Supreme Court, an accused is heard even there, lawyers are provided for them too, sometimes Govt officials are sent to take their version." She alleged that here our version wasn't taken.

She further said, "if you see the CCTV footage it has been recorded how male marshals were jostling female MPs." "All of this on one side and your decision on the other? What kind of unparliamentary behaviour is this?," she asked.

Targetting PM Modi, another suspended MP Chhaya Verma said that PM is doing just as he wishes since he enjoys a brute majority

"This suspension is simply unfair and unjust, there were other members from other parties who created a ruckus but the chairman suspended me," she added.

From Dist Court to Supreme Court, an accused is heard even there, lawyers are provided for them too, sometimes Govt officials are sent to take their version. Here our version wasn't taken: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi - one of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for this session pic.twitter.com/S9z7hVskpJ — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

This suspension is simply unfair and unjust. There were other members from other parties who created a ruckus but the chairman suspended me. PM Modi is doing just as he wishes since he enjoys a brute majority: Chhaya Verma, Rajya Sabha member, INC. pic.twitter.com/dMARHlV6fC — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

Advertisement

This is totally undemocratic; murder of democracy & Constitution. We've not been given the opportunity to be heard. This is a one-sided, biased, vindictive decision. Opposition parties haven't been consulted: Congress MP Ripun Bora-one of the 12 RS MPs suspended for this session pic.twitter.com/BXFGpYAFNV — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

Ripun Bora of Congress said we had protested for the cause of farmers, the poor people and as Parliamentarians, it is our duty to raise the voices of the oppressed, deprived. "If we don't raise the voices in Parliament, where will we do that?," he asked.

Adding this is totally undemocratic and murder of democracy and Constitution, the MP said that we've not been given the opportunity to be heard. "This is a one-sided, biased, vindictive decision. Opposition parties haven't been consulted," he added.

The Upper House had witnessed ugly scenes when the opposition members were protesting against the three farm bills during the Monsoon session. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh announced the suspension of the members and adjourned the House till Tuesday.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu Stated that disruptions and unruly conduct of some members during the last monsoon session continue to haunt all. He urged the members to draw right lessons from it as all sections of the house and the country ended up as losers from the derailed monsoon session.

Naidu referred to the turn of events during the closing moments of the last monsoon session and noted that responses of the leading lights of the house and all concerned were not up to his expectations.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:40 PM IST