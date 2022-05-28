'One man made you suffer': In West Bengal's Hadia, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee launches scathing attack on BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

MC MP Abhishek Banerjee |

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday held his maiden rally at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s bastion Haldia.

Addressing the rally, Banerjee said Haldia adds greatly to the industrial development of Bengal and the state government is putting in all efforts to ensure that Haldia becomes one of the most developed industrial hubs in the country.

“We have had intense discussions over the past two days, and all your grievances have reached my ears. I promise I will try and resolve every issue that the workers here have or are facing regularly. Since 2011, there has been a wall between the State administration and the Trinamool organisation. Today, I broke the wall. This is the first time party workers have said what they wanted, and the leaders have listened to their grievances,” said Banerjee.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, Banerjee said that the saffron party has been targeting him through the central agencies.

“The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are constantly targeting me, but have I lowered my head or cowed down in front of them? I am not afraid of any agency or probe. The Enforcement Directorate tried to harass me by calling me to Delhi twice. And now I took two BJP MPs have joined AITC. If we open the doors of our party, then their political organisation in Bengal will vanish. I have never run away from any agency,” claimed the TMC national general secretary.

Without taking Suvendu Adhikari’s name, Banerjee alleged, “One man made you suffer for those 11 years. People have taken money under his garb. He has made crores of rupees and was seen taking money on the TV screen. Earlier, in the Haldia Municipality, they used to burden the residents by charging Development Tax. In the name of development, they looted the people. There is no development tax even in Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Give me 100 days, I will fulfil all your demands. You have suffered for 11 years but not anymore,” further added Banerjee.