'One In Every 50 People In Seychelles Has Undergone Training In India': PM Modi | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X - @narendramodi

Victoria, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted that one in every fifty people in Seychelles has undergone some training in India.

Focus on Youth Cooperation

“The future of Seychelles will be shaped by its youth. We are proud that students, professionals, officials, and security forces of Seychelles have trained and studied in India for decades. In fact, it is said that one in every fifty people in Seychelles has undergone some training in India. They have returned home with skills, friendships, and experiences that continue to strengthen our partnership today,” PM Modi said in his special address at the National Assembly of Seychelles as part of his state visit to the archipelagic island.

Addressing the joint press meet with President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles.@StateHouseSey https://t.co/bSamrxysiR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2026

PM Modi said he was delighted to learn about Seychelles’ IGNITE initiative to provide internships for the youth, terming it "an excellent framework", and said both countries can explore new avenues for cooperation in this sector.

"A key focus area for such cooperation can be in digital innovation. India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has demonstrated how technology can expand opportunity, improve governance, boost financial inclusion, and deliver services for hundreds of millions of people," he noted.

"We would be happy to share our experiences and expertise as you pursue your own digital transformation. I am confident that the young people of Seychelles will embrace these opportunities with the same determination that guided the first fifty years of independence," he added.

Shared Global Vision

According to PM Modi, Seychelles and India both seek a world where development is more inclusive.

"We both seek a world where international institutions reflect contemporary realities. We believe that our shared future must be shaped collectively, inclusively, and fairly," he noted.

"This belief guided India's efforts during our G20 Presidency. It was in this spirit that we worked to place the priorities of the Global South at the centre of international discussions. And it was in this spirit that we welcomed the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20. This is the spirit that unites the Global South. And this is the vision that India and Seychelles will continue to advance together," he highlighted.

India Reaffirms Partnership

PM Modi assured that India will remain a trusted partner.

"As we look ahead, let us continue to build upon these foundations. India will remain your trusted partner. We will celebrate your achievements. We will support your aspirations. And we will stand beside you as friends."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)