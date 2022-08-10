On World Biofuel Day, PM Modi dedicates 2G ethanol plant in Panipat to the nation | ANI Photo

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the nation a second generation (2G) ethanol plant built in Haryana's Panipat via video conferencing.

Speaking on the ocassion, PM Modi said, "In our country that worships nature, biofuel is significant for protecting nature. Our farmers understand this better. Biofuel for us means green fuel that saves the environment."

"Facilities for transportation of cut-out stubble are being made, new bio-fuel plants are being set up, this will provide employment & give rise to new opportunities. All villagers, farmers will be benefitted. This was also reduce challenges of pollution in the country," he added.

Built at an estimated cost of over Rs 900 crore by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), the plant has been set up to strengthen the efforts to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country, said an official statement.

Based on indigenous technology, the project will utilise about two lakh tonnes of rice straw annually to generate around three crore litres of ethanol annually, it said.

Creating an end-use for the agri-crop residue would empower farmers and provide an additional income generation opportunity for them, it said.

The project will provide direct employment to people involved in the plant operation and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc.

Through reduction in burning of rice straw, the project will contribute to a reduction of greenhouse gases equivalent to about 3 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per annum, which can be understood as equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars annually on the country's roads, the statement said.

The dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country, said the statement.

(With PTI inputs)