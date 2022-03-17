On the occasion of his 69th birthday, here's what you should know about former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda

Devaragunda Venkappa Sadananda Gowda is an active politician and former Chief Minister Of Karnataka.

He became the 26th Chief Minister of Karnataka following the resignation of B. S. Yeddyurappa on 4th August 2011. Until 2021, he was the Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation in the Government of India.

He belongs to the Bharatiya Janta Party and has served as the Karnataka state BJP President. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from the Bangalore North constituency. He served as Minister of Law and Justice shifted from the Ministry of Railways in the cabinet reshuffle of 5 July 2016.

He was born in the Gowda family on March 18, 1953 to Venkappa Gowda and Kamala Gowda. Though born in Mandekolu village, a backward village in the Sulya taluka of Kannada district, Gowda pursued his education.

After completing his graduation from St.Pilomena’s College, Puttur, Sadananda Gowda obtained his law degree from Vaikunta Baliga College of Law.

Subsequently, he became a practising lawyer at both Sullia and Puttur. Gowda was always inclined towards social service. In order to work for the development of people, he decided to join politics and resigned from his job.

He is married to Datty Sadananda, and had two sons. His eldest son Kaushik, who was a medical student, lost his life in a road mishap near Puttur in 2003. His younger son, Karthik Gowda, is a businessman.

Gowda started his political journey in the late 1970s by joining Jan Sangh. Gowda was interested in politics since his college days. At that time he was appointed as the General Secretary of the Students Union of the college.

His political activism and leadership skills made him quite popular. As a result he was elected as the District General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The turning point in his political career was the year 1994 when Gowda won the legislative assembly elections of Karnataka. In 1999 he won the assembly elections for the second consecutive time and during this tenure he was appointed as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition.

A prominent administrator, Gowda occupied several positions in Karnataka State Legislature. Looking at his efficiency as a policy-maker, the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed him as the National Secretary.

All the party meetings and programmes in Goa, now were conducted under Gowda's guidance. His competence in whatever role he was given, was now not hidden from anyone. Gowda's talent took him to the position of State President in 2006 and finally into Modi's cabinet in 2014.

He won the 20149 Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North constituency, for the second time in a row.

His leisurely interests include chatting with family members and friends. Although he plays badminton and tennis, he is proficient in playing kho-kho and represented Mysore University at the national level. Besides, he is a great admirer of Janapada and cultural activities. Also, he is fond of ‘Yakshagana Folk Art popular in Dakshina Kannada District, Karnataka and has also participated in it.

