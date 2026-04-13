 On The Brink Of Death: Viral Video Captures Daring Rescue Of Lion Trapped In Farm Well In Gujarat
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On The Brink Of Death: Viral Video Captures Daring Rescue Of Lion Trapped In Farm Well In Gujarat

A lion accidentally fell into a water-filled farm well near Navabandar in Gujarat’s Una taluka, sparking a tense rescue mission. Forest officials, with swift coordination and courage, worked for nearly an hour to pull the animal out using ropes. The lion was safely rescued, caged, and shifted to Jasandhar Animal Care Centre for observation.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
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On The Brink Of Death: Viral Video Captures Daring Rescue Of Lion Trapped In Farm Well In Gujarat | X @sanghaviharsh

Mumbai: A wild chase involving a lion turned into a rescue mission in Una taluka, Gujarat. Near the forested stretch of Navabandar, a majestic lion, likely in search of prey, accidentally fell into an open farm well filled with water. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media platform X. The video of the rescue operation, which has garnered around 4,318 views, was posted by Harsh Sanghavi, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The forest department was alerted about the incident, and what followed was a race against time between life and death. With swift coordination, determined resolve, and remarkable courage, officials worked tirelessly for nearly an hour to save the lion’s life. Every step of the operation was carefully planned and executed calmly to ensure that no harm came to the lion.

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In the video that has since gone viral, authorities can be seen tying the lion to a rope and pulling it out of the well. Many people are seen surrounding the well and pulling the rope to rescue the wild animal from the water. After struggling for a while, their efforts paid off, and the lion was safely rescued without harm.

As soon as the lion was rescued, it was placed in a cage so that it could be transported to a safe location and to ensure the safety of the people present in the vicinity. The king of the jungle is now safe and sound and is under observation at the Jasandhar Animal Care Centre.

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