On Hanuman Jayanti, Brazil President name-drops Lord Ram's greatest bhakt to ask for hydroxychloroquine

"Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana...." goes a recent letter from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Reportedly, Bolsonaro was writing to Modi to request that the drug be exported. In his letter he also drew a parallel with Jesus.

"Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu...", he wrote.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Modi had taken to Twitter to say that he'd has a "productive" telephonic conversation with President Bolsonaro "about how India and Brazil can join forces against the COVID-19 pandemic".