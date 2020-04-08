On Hanuman Jayanti, Brazil President name-drops Lord Ram's greatest bhakt to ask for hydroxychloroquine

Sanjeevani, a possible 'gift from the heavens' -- hydroxychloroquine goes by many names nowadays. After US President Donald Trump 'threatened' India with retaliation if the country did not make the anti-malaria drug available for export to the US, Brazil has now joined the chorus.
"Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana...." goes a recent letter from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Reportedly, Bolsonaro was writing to Modi to request that the drug be exported. In his letter he also drew a parallel with Jesus.
"Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu...", he wrote.
A few days ago, Prime Minister Modi had taken to Twitter to say that he'd has a "productive" telephonic conversation with President Bolsonaro "about how India and Brazil can join forces against the COVID-19 pandemic".
As per religion and mythology, the magical herb has the power to cure even the most serious of nervous system ailments. In the Ramayana, after Lakshmana was injured by Indrajit, Hanuman had been called upon to fetch the majical herb to heal him. Unable to identify the herb, he had brought the entire mountain back to the battlefield.
Modi and Bolsonaro share a cordial relationship. The Brazilian leader had even been India's guest of honour for Republic Day celebrations earlier this year.
Brazil is not the only country to seek hydroxychloroquine from India. The anti-malaria drug which has been put forward repeatedly as a potential way to fight the pandemic is now highly sought after. India incidentally, is the world's largest producer of hydroxychloroquine.
