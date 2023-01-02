e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Woman rider rams two-wheeler on boundary wall of deep trench; escapes death by inches

A couple of men driving on their bike, shot the video perhaps to capture the scenic beauty while driving on the terrain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Odisha: Woman rider rams two-wheeler on boundary wall of deep trench; narrow death escape captured ON CAMERA | Twitter videograb
In an undated viral video, a woman driving a scooter narrowly escaped from death as she hits a boundary of a hilly area. The video is reportedly from the Ganjam district of Odisha.

A couple of men driving on their bike, shot the video perhaps to capture the scenic beauty while driving on the terrain. Meanwhile, a woman overtakes them and soon crashes the scooty hard on the boundary while falling off the vehicle and landing on the other side of the boundary. The men who ran to her rescue pull her out from the other side of the boundary wall.

Watch video here:

High speed and steep turn

The cause of the accident seems to be the speed at which she is driving, which she could not control because of a steep turn and a group of people walking by on the road.

The extent of the woman's injury is not known yet. The condition of her scooter in the video appears to be very bad.

article-image

