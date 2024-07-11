On Camera: Truck Drive Tries To Mow Down Cop As He Attempts To Stop Overloaded Vehicle In Haryana's Faridabad

X

A shocking video has surfaced online in which a track driver can been seen trying to mow down police personnel as he attempts to stop the overloaded vehicle.

The said video is said to be of the incident that took place in Haryana's Hodal approximately 60 kilometers away from Faridabad.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The video shows a police van overtaking and intercepting an overloaded truck on the road.

Then, police officers come out of the van and inquire the truck driver. Moments later, another truck comes from behind. As the road is blocked by the first truck, the second truck changes lanes and moves forward in the wrong lane.

Seeing this, a police officer steps into the middle of the road in an attempt to stop the overloaded truck. Despite the officer standing in the middle of the road, the driver didn't stop the truck and continued to move forward.

Fortunately, the officer did not fall under the wheels as the vehicle was moving at a slow pace.

According to reports, a case has been filed against the truck driver for intentionally trying to mow down the officer.