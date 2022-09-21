e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: TRS leader beat toll plaza staff over toll demand, vandalize booth

On Camera: TRS leader beat toll plaza staff over toll demand, vandalize booth

The video further shows a group of people gathered around the car along with several security guards pulling him off and asking him to stop.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Screen grab

In yet another instance of high-handedness and a show of political hooliganism, the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) leaders thrashed the staff of Shadnagar toll plaza in Chilkamarri, Bangalore-Hyderabad Highway and vandalised the booth when asked to pay the toll.

A video of the incident captured on CCTV has been taking rounds on social media, which shows that after the politician's car approaches the toll point, the staff of Shadnagar toll plaza is seen demanding a toll fee, and that is when, the politician identified as TRS' Nasurullabad Sarpanch and one other person can be seen getting out of the vehicle.

They got out of the car and slapped and pushed the staff who demanded toll, as it can be seen in the footage.

The video further shows a group of people gathered around the car along with several security guards pulling him off and asking him to stop. However, the footage continues to show that the toll plaza staff was later pushed and then beaten, leading to a ruckus between the security guards, toll plaza staff and the politician and his people.

They also vandalised the booth.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, DCP Shamshabad said, "A case has been registered against both and action will be initiated soon."

Read Also
CBI arrests ABG founder-chairman Rishi Agarwal in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: TRS leader beat toll plaza staff over toll demand, vandalize booth

On Camera: TRS leader beat toll plaza staff over toll demand, vandalize booth

Lovely Professional University student suicide: Kerala prof named in suicide note; here's all you...

Lovely Professional University student suicide: Kerala prof named in suicide note; here's all you...

'Efforts on to change country's history,' says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as she inaugurates Alipore...

'Efforts on to change country's history,' says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as she inaugurates Alipore...

Hijab row: Only prescribed uniforms which are "religion-neutral" : Karnataka govt to Supreme Court

Hijab row: Only prescribed uniforms which are

Karnataka hijab row: 'Losing our patience,' Supreme Court asks petitioners' lawyers to wrap up...

Karnataka hijab row: 'Losing our patience,' Supreme Court asks petitioners' lawyers to wrap up...