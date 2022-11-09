On Camera: Tribal youth beaten with iron rod by ex-employer for seeking dues, complaint filed

e-Paper Get App
The tribal youth has filed a complaint against the store owner at the Tripura's West Agartala police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
Tribal youth beaten with iron rod by ex-employer in Tripura. | Admin
Agartala: A shop owner in Tripura was caught on camera assaulting a former employee with an iron rod when the latter asked for his pending salary for the month of October. The victim, Surajit Tripura is a tribal youth who hails from the remote Dhalai district of the state.

The victim has filed a complaint against the store owner at the West Agartala police station.

Videos of the incident show Apu Saha, who owns a garment store in Agartala, slapping and assaulting his former employee Surajit Tripura with an iron rod. Another staff, Sagar Deb, was also seen helping Saha as he repeatedly slapped the victim.

Many people have condemned the incident, including tribal party TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya.

As per media reports, Tripura used to work for Saha who owns a popular clothing brand's showroom in the city. When he went to Saha, demanding that his pending salary for the month of October be cleared, Saha and Deb started assaulting him. Another employee reportedly recorded videos of the incident on his phone camera.

