 On Camera: Student Assaults Professor After Being Caught Cheating In Karnataka College Exam
An internal exam at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Kalaburagi turned violent after a student allegedly assaulted Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar for catching him cheating with a mobile phone. The incident was captured on CCTV. The college barred the student from future exams, though no police complaint has been filed yet.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
A routine internal examination at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district turned violent after a student allegedly attacked a professor who caught him cheating.

The incident occurred during the Homoeopathic Materia Medica exam and was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the examination hall. Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar, who was on invigilation duty, reportedly caught a student, Shahbaz, using a mobile phone to copy answers. After confiscating his answer sheet and asking him to leave the hall, tensions escalated.

According to the footage, Shahbaz reacted angrily and physically assaulted the professor. Fellow students intervened and managed to separate him from the invigilator. Although he briefly moved towards the exit, he returned moments later and struck the professor again before being restrained.

