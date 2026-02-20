On Camera: Student Assaults Professor After Being Caught Cheating In Karnataka College Exam

A routine internal examination at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district turned violent after a student allegedly attacked a professor who caught him cheating.

The incident occurred during the Homoeopathic Materia Medica exam and was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the examination hall. Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar, who was on invigilation duty, reportedly caught a student, Shahbaz, using a mobile phone to copy answers. After confiscating his answer sheet and asking him to leave the hall, tensions escalated.

According to the footage, Shahbaz reacted angrily and physically assaulted the professor. Fellow students intervened and managed to separate him from the invigilator. Although he briefly moved towards the exit, he returned moments later and struck the professor again before being restrained.

The college administration informed the student’s parents and barred him from appearing in future examinations. Despite the CCTV evidence of the assault, Professor Shivarajkumar has not lodged a police complaint in connection with the incident so far.