On Camera: Speeding SUV crashes into multiple vehicles, drags biker for 100 meters in Delhi

On Monday at Delhi's Karol Bagh, a Toyota Fortuner crashed into several stationary cars and also dragged a man for around 100 metres. The incident has been captured in the CCTV camera.

The footage shows a woman standing on the edge of the road as an SUV begins smashing into parked cars, shocking and surprising everyone in its path.

As per reports and the eye witness the man driving the SUV was drunk.

In the footage wrecked autos and the two-crumpled wheeler's remnants are seen.

The police have taken the SUV in custody and investigation is underway.