ON CAMERA: Scuffle breaks out between private security guards and vendors near India Gate in Delhi

ON CAMERA: Scuffle breaks out between private security guards and vendors near Prime Minister's Office in Delhi |

A video has come to light in which it can be seen that a scuffle broke out between private security guards and vendors at Children Park on Shahjahan Road after the security guards didn't allow them to sell eatables as India Gate stretch is no vending zone on Tuesday.

#Delhi: A scuffle broke out between private security guards and vendors at Children Park, Shahjahan Road after the security guards didn't allow them to sell eatables as India Gate stretch is no vending zone

In the video of the scuffle, it can be seen that the private security guards are thrashing the vendors, and some of the people can be seen carrying stones in their hands, threatening to pelt them.

Scuffle broke out near PM's office

The location of the scuffle is very close to the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the country's Parliament.

Police have said that the vendors misbehaved with private guards, while a video has surfaced in which it can be clearly seen how private guards assaulted poor vendors.

At present, Police Station Tilak Marg has registered a case on the complaint of private guards, but no action has been taken regarding the assault on the vendors. It is alleged that some common people were also misbehaved.